Whangārei will soon play host to its first-ever cruise ships, scheduled to arrive and dock at Marsden Point early next year.

Hundreds of international and domestic visitors will disembark from Oceania Cruises’ M.S. Regatta, with the first cruise ship planned to arrive on February 4.

North Chamber president Tim Robinson said their arrival was good news as it would boost the overall economic prosperity of the region.

Robinson believed it would especially help the several business owners and tourism operators who were reeling from the hardships they faced during recent weather events and Covid-19.

“This is an opportunity to show that Whangārei is a great destination with tons of things to do, buy and explore.

“Take Paihia, for example, they get about 30-odd ships to come from time to time and in return, the local economy benefits millions of dollars in the process.”

North Chamber president Tim Robinson. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Robinson said even though cruise companies have previously expressed interest in stopping at Marsdon Point, some operational issues prevented such an initiative.

“But now Northport has stepped up to the occasion and done a great deal to make it attractive enough for cruises to stop by.”

Northport commercial manager David Finchett said plans to bring cruise ships started as early as 2010. But it wasn’t until early 2020 before Covid struck that they received considerable interest from cruise lines to visit Whangārei - with several calls booked.

He said Northport, along with Northland Inc and other local organisations, then pulled together to produce marketing material which was distributed at cruise industry events both in Aotearoa and overseas.

“The first of these cruise ship calls was booked for the summer of 2021 and was scheduled to arrive to coincide with the opening of the Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei.

“This was the point of difference that the cruise lines required to justify an additional destination in NZ.”

Finchett said after New Zealand’s borders re-opened following Covid-19, cruise ship calls to New Zealand ports started to recover and interest in the Whangārei Region as a destination was “reinvigorated.”

Hundertwasser Art Centre Director Joost de Bruin concurred.

Hundertwasser CEO Joost de Bruin. Photo / Tania Whyte

He said that the centre had heard back from several cruise ship companies who have expressed their interest and how they were impressed with Whangārei as a destination, especially the Hundertwasser Wairau Māori Arts Centre.

“We are looking forward to hosting the cruise ships and believe this is only going to get better over time.”

Bruin said in a recent meeting organised by chambers of commerce that they were briefed about the cruise ships coming in and how more buses would be deployed to manage the influx of visitors.

“The buses will then take the visitors to different locations of interest including our own Arts Centre, where our staff will guide the tour for those who have signed up with us.”

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said the arrival of the cruise ships was also an opportunity for Whangārei to share its history and culture along with its several great visitor experiences, products and services, and local food and beverage.

He also noted that economic benefits will grow as the number of ships increases.

“Cruises contribute to keeping visitor attractions in operation. These economic benefits will have positive flow-on effects to the wider community.”

On the day of arrival, Whangārei will have markets, ambassadors and the i-Site team set up at the Town Basin to entertain and support the visitors.

So far, three cruise ships have been booked to dock at Marsden Point over February-March 2024, while the remaining seven ships are to be docked the following summer.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.