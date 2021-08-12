Critically ill Niuean MP medically evacuated to New Zealand

A RNZAF Hercules aircraft on the tarmac in Niue for the medical evacuation of MP Richard Hipa. Photo / TV Niue

A RNZAF Hercules aircraft on the tarmac in Niue for the medical evacuation of MP Richard Hipa. Photo / TV Niue

The New Zealand Defence Force has conducted a medical evacuation of a critically ill MP from Niue at the request of the Niuean government.

The person - who does not have Covid-19 - was flown by the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) today with a doctor and two other Defence Force (NZDF) medical personnel on board.

Local media in Niue report the patient is MP Richard Hipa.

A medical emergency prompted the evacuation as Hipa required urgent medical care in New Zealand, Television Niue reported.

He was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

An NZDF spokesperson said the C-130 Hercules aircraft was met by two ambulances when it landed at the RNZAF base in Auckland before the patient was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

The Ministry of Health said it was aware of the Medevac flight.

"Requests for medical treatment in New Zealand from overseas jurisdictions, particularly in the Pacific, are common," a ministry spokesperson said.

"Every request is considered, carefully taking into account factors such as the clinical needs of the patient, whether safe transport can be arranged and the availability of appropriate care in New Zealand."

New Zealand has a one-way quarantine-free travel arrangement in place with Niue,

meaning people can travel from Niue to New Zealand without having to go into MIQ.

Normal immigration rules applied and there were some entry conditions, including no overseas travel outside of the two countries in the past 14-days.

It comes after the medical evacuation of a person from Fiji late last month, who had Covid-19.

The patient, a United Nations worker in her 60s, remains in Middlemore Hospital.

She was flown to New Zealand cocooned in a negative-pressure capsule while air crew donned full protective wear.