(Left to right): Arawa Bowling Club men's champion Scott Ivimey, treasurer Roger Pedley, president Ian Thompson, secretary Kathy Webb and green sponsor Eve's Gary Singh.

OPINION:

It was a different time when Arawa Bowling Club was first established, for male members only, in 1951.

It wasn’t until 1998 that it would amalgamate with a women’s club.

These days, dedicated volunteers work behind the scenes looking to further the future and legacy of the club and its now-iconic facilities in Lytton St.

In days gone by, the club had a waiting list to join. Its current membership of 65 certainly does not include the nearly 1000 patrons that use the hallowed greens over summer.

They have either attended the business house bowls, various club championships, the Fire and Emergency Nationals or the Australasian Police and Emergency Games.

In recent seasons, the club has had to adapt to cater for the changing environment to attract activity and members.

It regularly features yoga classes three times a week alongside the bowls action.

The business house leagues have been a particularly popular addition, with both five-week series filling up with waiting lists to enter.

Perhaps this is a return to the old days.

These are often weekly social occasions for a group of work colleagues or friends to enjoy a fun evening on the green with a beverage and the fine cuisine from the club barbecue.

This has prompted club officials to introduce ‘Twilight Barefoot Bowls’ next summer to capture another evening of unique club activity.

There are still plenty of competitive bowlers coming through the club, including the current Bay of Plenty triple champion team of Scott Ivimey, Johan Van Greunen and Terry Connolly.

Ivimey is also the current Bay of Plenty singles champion, and the youngster is a great role model and ambassador for the club.

The club survives on its dedicated volunteer crew, which includes the treasury skills of Roger Pedley, brilliant administration by secretary Kathy Webb and leadership by club president Ian Thompson.

They have been able to attract sponsors around the club’s midweek leagues and further extend its exposure and community reach.

The club continues to evolve and meet the needs of its members to offer an enjoyable unique and casual environment and product that connects at all levels.

The club caters for a key part of our community and, from my brief connections with the hierarchy, you get the impression they have a vision and creative philosophy to further their links and offerings to our hākinakina community.

