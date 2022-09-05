Tyla Piggott and Erron Byles have admitted their roles in a Taranaki shooting. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a taste for retribution, Erron Byles and his then girlfriend Tyla Piggott shadowed their victim before ramming his vehicle and firing a flurry of shots in the direction of the man's head.

One of the bullets narrowly missed the victim as it passed through his driver's headrest before striking the door pillar.

His car was hit again as he drove off while several other shots sprayed the surrounds of Whalers Rise, in New Plymouth, including a residential property where people were sleeping.

The July 20 shooting last year was the culmination of increasing tensions between players of the Taranaki criminal underworld and the victim.

CCTV footage, a police recording and the firearm used in the crime identified Byles, 42, and Piggott, 24, as two of those players and they were subsequently charged with attempted murder.

The pair, who each also faced a charge of commission of a crime with a firearm and two of unlawful possession of a firearm, were scheduled to stand trial in the High Court at New Plymouth on Monday.

But the matter was adjourned for a day and on Tuesday they appeared before Justice Cheryl Gwyn to enter guilty pleas to amended charges.

Byles admitted discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm while Piggott pleaded guilty to being a party to the discharge of a firearm with reckless disregard.

It is understood the pair are no longer in a relationship and Piggott is now expecting a child. They were kept apart at the short hearing.

Erron Byles and Tyla Piggott appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth on Tuesday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

According to the Crown summary of facts, in the lead up to the shooting there were increasing tensions between Byles, Piggot and the victim over perceived debts owed, standover "taxings", burglaries and the taking of vehicles.

Byles believed the victim, who he previously socialised with, had threatened to kill him and Piggott.

Around 2am on the morning of the shooting, Byles armed himself with a .22 semi-automatic rifle and hopped into the passenger seat of a vehicle being driven by Piggott.

The pair spotted the victim driving a stolen Mazda and proceeded to stalk him.

When the victim drove into a cul-de-sac, Piggott attempted to block him in before ramming his vehicle with her own.

Byles got out of the car, raised his gun and discharged a number of shots.

The summary stated Byles believed the victim was armed and he feared being shot himself.

When Byles then pointed his firearm at the victim, the victim reversed at speed into the vehicle being driven by Piggott.

As the victim then drove off, Byles fired several shots in his direction.

Two struck the vehicle and one struck a nearby house but is unknown where the remaining rounds landed.

In total, police located nine spent .22 shell cases in the area.

The investigation also uncovered CCTV footage capturing Byles shooting at the victim, the victim's abandoned vehicle which contained an unfired .22 round, and the rifle used in the shooting at Byles and Piggott's address.

Byles and Piggott had also been recorded by police discussing the event.

In the recording, Byles said he shot the victim and had been aiming for his head.

While the victim had "rammed them", he did not believe the victim wanted to shoot them, Byles is captured saying.

Though following his arrest, he told police he had fired in self-defence as the victim had shot at him first.

It appears the two men have since agreed to let bygones be bygones as according to the summary, Byles and the victim are now "back on friendly terms".

Back in court, Justice Gwyn entered convictions on the admitted charges and withdrew the remaining.

She referred the matter to restorative justice and remanded Byles back into custody.

Piggott was bailed ahead of the pair's sentencing on November 4.