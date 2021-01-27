YouTube stalker and text pest left woman unable to sleep

The prolific harassment left the woman fearing for her personal safety and for her family. File photo / 123RF

A stalker who harassed a recruitment agent using YouTube, voicemails and text messages has been ordered to get help.

Manukau District Court today heard the middle-aged man was seeking work when he met the agent and became obsessed with her.

In a prolific series of unwanted messages, the persistent pest threatened to cause a scene at the recruitment agency and had the woman fearing for her safety.

Judge Gabrielle Wagner said the man harassed the agent with text messages, voicemails and communications on YouTube.

On May 18 last year, the woman told him to stop.

Instead, he left her 11 voicemail messages two days later.

The agent's manager then told the stalker to stop.

But the fixated man instead sent the woman another 20 messages.

On May 21, the man threatened to visit the recruitment agency, tell the woman's colleagues he loved her and said he "would slap the face of her husband".

The court heard the man was deemed fit to stand trial for one charge of criminal harassment.

But he ended up pleading guilty to the charge and was sentenced today.

The charge carried a maximum jail term of two years.

Judge Wagner said the recruiter was upset at the unwanted attention.

"She said she feels very threatened and uncomfortable."

"She could not sleep at night and she worried for her husband, her children and her work colleagues."

Judge Wagner told the man he needed supervision and must realise the woman didn't want to hear from him.

"On the other hand, we do have to take into account any needs you may have ... and ensure this doesn't happen again."

The text pest was sentenced to nine months' supervision.

He was told not to consume alcohol, and must get counselling and comply with any Probation Service interventions.

He was also banned from having any contact with the harassment victim.

The court heard the stalker had a previous conviction for family violence.

YouTube ended a short-lived direct messaging service in 2019 but people can still leave comments on videos or use YouTube business enquiry emails.