A 17-year-old who assaulted two police officers after trying to urinate on members of the public will appear in youth court on charges of aggravated assault, police say.

Police also attended an incident where a 73-year-old was assaulted at Dunedin’s bus hub after being followed from a central city bar, among other violence-related callouts over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to reports of a 17-year-old youth throwing glass bottles and attempting to urinate on members of the public in Stafford St about 1am on Sunday.

When police arrived, the youth assaulted two officers, Bond said.

He would appear in youth court this week, charged with assaulting police, aggravated assault and disorderly behaviour.

Police were also called to two assaults at Dunedin’s bus hub over the weekend.

About 9.20pm on Friday, a 38-year-old woman followed two men, who were 65 and 73 years old, from an Octagon bar to the bus hub and accused one of them of stealing her phone, Bond said.

The woman pushed both victims, one of whom fell into the side of a bus and then to the ground, Bond said.

Officers arrested the woman, who had been referred to Te Pae Oranga.

About 1.30pm on Sunday police were called to reports a 47-year-old man had been assaulted near the public toilets at the hub.

An unidentified man attacked the victim by punching him several times, Bond said. Police were following positive lines of inquiry into the incident.

On Sunday at 2.20am police were called to Night ‘n Day in Princes St after a group of about 20 intoxicated people were congregating outside and trying to start fights.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for disorder and given a formal warning.

A St John spokeswoman said three vehicles were sent and one person with moderate injuries was taken to Dunedin Hospital.