A woman who incited two men to attack another man has been sentenced to to 14 and a half months' imprisonment. / Photo / Getty Images

"There he is guys, get him!"

As soon as Mae Stringer uttered those words, her two male associates attacked.

Stringer did nothing to intercede. She actively encouraged them to continue the attack and was heard yelling and swearing at the victim while he lay on the ground.

The attack lasted about two minutes and was described by a witness as "shocking", a court has heard.

Mae Charlotte Katherine Stringer, 24, was before the Dunedin District Court this week, convicted of intentionally injuring the victim on June 1 last year.

Charged jointly with her two associates (who were sentenced earlier), Stringer had pleaded guilty.

The victim had fallen to the ground due to blows to his head and body from his attackers. Trying to defend himself from their repeated punches and kicks, he had covered his head with his arms and curled into a foetal position.

The two had continued punching and kicking him as he lay there.

After Stringer and the two walked off, the victim managed to stagger to his feet and reach his front door to seek assistance.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries, including two nose breaks, cuts to his head and face, a bruised and swollen right eye, and other bruising.

Judge Michael Turner said the attack was unprovoked and premeditated. The offenders had been waiting for the victim to come out of his address. And Stringer had actively encouraged it, after starting it by calling out, "there he is guys, get him".

The judge sentenced Stringer to 14 and a half months' imprisonment and ordered her to pay $394 reparation.

Other matters covered in the sentence included single convictions for breaching intensive supervision (and review of that sentence) and failing to attend court.

Counsel John Westgate recognised prison was the only sentence. Stringer had been in custody for nine months, he said.