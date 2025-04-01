WARNING: This story contains allegations of rape and sexual assault.
A woman who claims to have been raped by a man she did not know following a night of heavy drinking has been accused by his lawyer of behaving out of character on the night in question, including by having consensual sex with a stranger.
One evening in July 2023, the woman was out late with friends in Christchurch when Wiria Mohamadi, whom she did not know, offered her a ride home.
“I was crying and unable to catch my breath; I was hyperventilating.
“I was feeling really overwhelmed, I wanted to give myself options if I wanted to report it.”
The trial continues before Judge Michael Crosbie.
