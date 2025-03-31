“She will only recall snippets and liken it to a jigsaw. Her first memory is lying down on his bed and having sex. She recalls saying she didn’t want to and that she wasn’t in the mood.”
Fiennes allegedthe complainant was not consenting, nor was she in a fit state to consent.
In defence lawyer Arabella Jarman’s opening address, she said Mohamadi denied abducting the woman and believed she had consented to sex. Jarman claimed the facts the Crown presented were not the full story and urged the jury not to jump to a decision.
Following the openings, a video of the complainant’s interview with police was played to the jury.
She spoke about hitting her head outside the bar.
“The concussion I suffered was quite severe. I don’t have a chunk of time; the next memory I have is being naked in a bed with somebody I didn’t know. My brain was so scattered. I was lying flat with no clothes on, and he had no clothes on.
Beaton will continue to cross-examine the complainant as the trial continues today before Judge Michael Crosbie.
Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the last 16 years. Most recently he was editor of the HC Post, based in Whangamata. He was previously deputy editor of Cook Islands News.