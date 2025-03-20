Stainton said the girl began breathing heavily after the sexual encounter and he rubbed her back before she lay on his chest.
She, however, gave evidence that Stainton rolled over and went to sleep while she lay crying.
Stainton said there were “zero tears”.
Defence lawyer Matthew Ridgley claimed the complainant’s narrative did not add up and that her evidence was inconsistent.
He said her recollection of the dates was wrong by about six months, she claimed to have cut contact with Stainton yet sent him a Facebook message and she did not want to give her phone to police to be searched.
“She’s accused someone of raping her twice, but won’t give her phone to police?
“Because logically both [name redacted] and William Stainton have different versions and both cannot be true.”
Following the closings by the Crown and defence, the jury began its deliberation. Shortly after, the group returned with unanimous not guilty verdicts on both charges.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.