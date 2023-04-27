An altercation occurred at West End Schnapper Bar between Tangiwai and the victim. Photo / Chris Rudsdale

A woman accused of stabbing a stranger in the head with such force the blade broke has been declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

Sophie Tangiwai, of Whangārei, was facing one charge of wounding with intent to injure, one charge of assault with intent to injure and a further two charges of assault and threatening language relating to another incident in Manukau.

On the evening of November 21, 2021, it is alleged Tangiwai was at West End Schnapper takeaway bar on Maunu Rd when she got into an argument with a man she did not know.

The argument spilled out of the takeaway bar and on to the street, with Tangiwai eventually leaving the scene, it is alleged.

The Crown’s position is that Tangiwai then went home to get her car and returned to find the victim walking along Maunu Rd, where she pulled over and apologised for her behaviour.

It was alleged Tangiwai offered the victim a ride which he accepted, but as they drove away, she grabbed him around the neck by his pounamu.

She has been accused of then pulling out a knife and stabbing the man in the head so hard the blade broke, leaving the tip of the knife embedded in his skull.

The victim had to be flown to Auckland for surgery.

Tangiwai has since been in Auckland under a mental health order while reports were prepared for court by a number of psychologists on her mental capabilities.

Judge John McDonald delivered his decision at the Whangārei District Court on Thursday, saying he must determine whether Tangiwai could effectively participate in her own trial.

The reports determined that Tangiwai was schizophrenic and not taking medication at the time of the assault.

She has since been placed back on medication and monitored since last September.

“With medication, she is likely able to stand trial, but she is on the cusp. She is fit, but barely,” the psychologist’s report said.

Due to injuries sustained in the assault, the victim has been unable to remember events from the evening other than “feeling pain”, and Judge McDonald said that would make it impossible for him to be cross-examined in the trial.

Report writers said Tangiwai had difficulty understanding sentencing outcomes and the presence of prosecutors in court, and she had mood changes every 20 minutes.

“It is highly unlikely she will become well enough to participate in a trial,” Judge McDonald said.

She was ordered mentally unfit to stand trial and a hearing date in June was scheduled to determine the next step.