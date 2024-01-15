Brodee Broughton, 15, died in a car accident in Tikipunga, Whangarei. Photo / Supplied





A teen driving on his learner’s licence had been drinking and was doing twice the speed limit when he overtook four cars, collided with a drain, and flipped the car four times - killing his friend in the process.

Today, the young man pleaded guilty and requested a conference with the victim’s family to address his offending.

Jacob Israel Manukau, 19, of Raumanga was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol, and dangerous driving causing the death of Brodee Broughton following the crash in December 2022.

Although Manukau was intoxicated at the time of the crash, the excess breath alcohol charge relates to an incident in October 2022 where he was pulled over and blew 533 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Weeks later, on the evening of December 27, Manukau was driving on a learner’s licence after consuming alcohol with 15-year-old Broughton in the rear passenger seat.

Another passenger, who was on his restricted licence, was in the front passenger seat and none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

As they headed towards Tikipunga on Punarere Drive, Manukau accelerated and used the opposite lane to overtake four vehicles.

About 500m from the State Highway 1 intersection, the road took a right-hand bend heading uphill.

Manukau was estimated to be travelling at around 107km/h and took the corner too far to the left, colliding with a rock-filled drain and flipping the car several times.

Broughton was ejected from the vehicle as it flipped with the vehicle coming to rest on top of him. He died at the scene.

Manukau first appeared on the charges in September 2023 when he entered a not-guilty plea and elected a trial.

However, Manukau has now entered guilty pleas to the charges before Judge Gene Tomlinson in the Whangārei District Court and requested restorative justice.

The two families are reported to have a close relationship and there have been large numbers at previous court hearings with members of the Broughton family previously being visibly upset.

Manukau will be sentenced at a later date to be set by the court.

























Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.











