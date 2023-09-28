Whangārei teens Jacinda Thatcher and Brodee Broughton died days apart in two seperate fatal car crashes.

Whangārei teens Jacinda Thatcher and Brodee Broughton died days apart in two seperate fatal car crashes.





Two men have appeared in court following separate car crashes that occurred within days over the Christmas period and each resulted in the death of a teen.

The first took place on December 24 around 10pm in Morningside, Whangārei.

Jacinda Thatcher, also known as Sione-Lauaki, had been out with friends when the car she was in went down a bank off Kotātā Rise.

Thatcher was thrown from the vehicle. The teen’s family described her as “one of a kind”.

In relation to the crash, Duane Towgood has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving while under the influence of a qualifying drug. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

The 55-year-old appeared in the Whangārei District Court before community magistrate Philippa King this week. He was represented by lawyer Chris Muston.

Towgood was remanded on bail until his next court appearance on October 17 when he is expected to enter a plea.

The second crash happened on Puna Rere Drive, Tipikunga, around 8.50pm on December 27.

A vehicle carrying four passengers had flipped and one of the occupants, Brodee Broughton, died at the scene.

Jacob Israel Manukau, of Raumanga, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and excess breath alcohol causing death in relation to the crash.

Through his lawyer Mathew Ridgley, Manukau, 19, pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared in Whangārei District Court before community magistrate Philippa King this week.

Manukau elected a trial by jury and will be back before the court on November 24 for a case review hearing.

The maximum penalty he faces if found guilty is 10 years imprisonment on both charges.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.



