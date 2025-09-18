Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Whangārei Oranga Tamariki caregivers’ child abuse trial closed to the public after complainant walks out

Shannon Pitman
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

One girl alleged she was hit with a stick, slapped, punched and on one occasion, had her wrists bound until they bled. Photo / 123rf

One girl alleged she was hit with a stick, slapped, punched and on one occasion, had her wrists bound until they bled. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This article discusses allegations of child abuse and may be upsetting to some readers.

A young complainant giving evidence in an alleged child abuse case broke down in court, throwing a drink and walking out, prompting the trial doors to close to the public.

A Whangārei couple entrusted with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save