Don Hendriks supplied over 13 grams of methamphetamine to the community over a period of two months. Photo / NZME

A man caught dealing methamphetamine has turned his life around in 12 months through rehabilitation and dodged a jail sentence.

Don Hendriks, of Tikipunga in Whangārei, faced 33 charges of offering to supply methamphetamine and one of supplying methamphetamine after police conducted a search on his phone uncovering multiple text messages dealing drugs.

Police found on 13 separate occasions between January and March of 2021 that Hendriks offered to supply a total of 13.7 grams of methamphetamine ranging in quantities from 0.25 grams up to a gram.

Lawyer Mathew Ridgley said Hendriks had been in the Odyssey House Rehabilitation Programme since February 2022 and had not taken a step back since.

“Since he’s engaged, he’s engaged properly and fully and is on course. He’s in employment, abiding by conditions of Odyssey and due to graduate in May,” Ridgley said.

A glowing report provided to the court by Odyssey House commended Hendriks as a “trusted member that upholds the integrity of the programme and its rules”.

In sentencing Hendriks, Judge John McDonald said the amount he was dealing was on the lower level but had significant impacts on the community, something Hendriks was well aware of.

“Meth is a horrible drug ... particularly in Whangārei and you are well aware of that because you were caught in that addiction and you were supplying to others to keep them in their addiction.

“You were a street dealer, offending for your addiction. You were not one that supplies to others and drives around on a Harley Davidson, you were not in this for financial gain.”

Judge McDonald said Parliament required people dealing in meth to go to jail unless there were exceptional circumstances.

“You have positively engaged in the programme, and explored themes in relapse prevention and recovery and Odyssey House have said they will continue to support you.”

Judge McDonald sentenced Hendriks to five months of home detention and had some parting words for him.

“Make sure we don’t see you back here.”



