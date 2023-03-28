An interlock device requires a zero-alcohol breath test to start the vehicle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A man who used a leaf blower to unlock the zero-alcohol device on his vehicle has asked to enter alcohol rehabilitation at his latest court hearing.

Jamie Newson, 43, of Whangārei, appeared before Judge Philip Rzepecky in the Whangārei District Court on one charge of driving with excess breath alcohol and one charge of driving contrary to an alcohol interlock.

Newson has previously appeared before the courts for driving with excess breath alcohol and had an interlock device installed on his vehicle after an earlier conviction.

An alcohol interlock is a device that tests your breath for alcohol and prevents the vehicle from starting if it detects alcohol.

After Newson used a leaf blower to start his vehicle, he was pulled over in Kauri in Whangārei and blew 1821 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 and over is 250mcg.

Lawyer Dave Sayes described him as a “self-confessed alcoholic” and requested an adjournment so Newson could enter rehabilitation.

“If the adjournment is granted, it’s a lifesaving situation as he needs to hit the grog on the head,” Sayes said.

Although Newsom was due to be sentenced today, Judge Rzepecky granted the adjournment and he will appear at a later date.