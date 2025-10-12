Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Whangārei home invader Levi Tangimetua loses appeal over jail term

Shannon Pitman
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

An 82-year-old man suffered a violent home invasion in Whangārei at the hands of Levi Tangimetua.

An 82-year-old man suffered a violent home invasion in Whangārei at the hands of Levi Tangimetua.

An 82-year-old man was left bruised, bloodied and bound after a violent home invasion by a stranger while renovating his property.

The intruder stole the man’s car and eftpos card, then tried to convince police the victim was his father and had willingly handed over the vehicle.

Levi Tangimetua

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save