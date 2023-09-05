Daniel Anthony Luka was sentenced in the Wellington District Court this afternoon. Photo / Hazel Osborne

A police constable punched so hard in the face that his head snapped back and stumbled several feet, only wants one thing from the man who landed the blow - money to replace his brand-new glasses damaged in the violent assault.

Daniel Anthony Luka was sentenced today in the Wellington District Court to just over ten months’ home detention for wounding with intent to injure and fracturing the constable’s facial bones with a haymaker-style punch.

Luka, 21, will also have to foot the $469 optometrist’s bill to replace the cops glasses.

At around 3.30 am on a day in last November Luka and a group of friends were on Dixon Street, a popular area for nightlife in the Capital.

One of his friends had been arrested for an unrelated assault when Luka and the group became argumentative with police, approaching the arresting officers.

A constable, the eventual target of Luka’s violence, warned the then 20-year-old to move away or he would be arrested for obstruction.

According to the summary of facts, the warning was given after concerns Luka would interfere with, and potentially assault, the arresting officer.

Luka refused to walk away, and with his hands in his pockets told the constable: “see, I am not a threat to you guys”.

His actions seconds later would prove it was not the case.

Removing his hands from his pockets, Luka would throw a “haymaker” style punch with a closed fist.

The punch connected with the left side of the constable’s face, striking him with such force his head snapped back, and he stumbled several metres.

Luka attempted to strike again, throwing a left jab, but he was restrained by other officers before the punch could connect.

The constable suffered significant injuries, including a concussion, nasal bone and facial bone fractures, swelling to the left side of his face and bruising around the eye.

The officer, who was admitted to hospital for observation before being discharged later in the day, also experienced neck pain, nausea, disorientation, blurry vision and extreme tiredness.

The only reparation sought by the police officer was $469 to pay for his new glasses.

Lawyer Curtis Fatiaki said Luka was remorseful for his actions and had attempted to engage in restorative justice with the police officer.

Judge Tim Black said the assault was “unprovoked violence” and noted Luka had not shown up for his sentencing in July.

“It’s taken us some time to get to this sentencing event,” he said.

Luka was sentenced to 10 months and two weeks of home detention and ordered to pay reparation for the broken glasses.

