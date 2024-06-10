Baby boy found with blunt-force injuries, convicted murderer Scott Watson back in court, and illegal boarding houses operating. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

The father of the 10-month-old Waikato baby at the centre of a homicide investigation says he’s done nothing wrong and was trying to save his baby’s life, not take it.

Mustafa Maheir Mukzameel Ali was unconscious when he was taken to Te Kūiti Hospital on Saturday afternoon and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. The homicide investigation was launched the next day.

The baby’s father, Mukzameel Ali, 22, told Stuff he was home alone with his son, who was unwell and appeared to choke on vomit.

Ali said he “tapped” on his son’s back and bottom and attempted CPR.

He is now worried police will charge him over his son’s death.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, because I was trying to save my son,” he told Stuff.

“He was my son, I loved him so much. I was trying my best.”

Ali claimed he was the only person home when the incident occurred, his wife was at a birthday party.

Police and a forensic team comb a Te Kūiti property connected to the homicide investigation into the death of a 10-month-old baby boy. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The young family had returned recently from Fiji, and Ali told Stuff that Mustafa was sick when they returned and became worse on Saturday. He was lethargic and vomiting, making himself choke, he said.

When his wife returned home soon after the choking incident, they rushed the baby to hospital.

CPR attempts there by doctors were unable to revive Mustafa.

Police at a Te Kuiti property at the centre of a homicide investigation into the death of a 10-month-old baby boy. June 10, 2024 Photo / Maryana Garcia

Ali told Suff the baby had previously been in Oranga Tamariki care after the pair tripped down the stairs, causing fractures to the infant’s collarbone and ribs. The then 3-month-old was also bleeding from the head and neck.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said the initial examination showed the baby had suffered violent, blunt-force trauma.

Oranga Tamariki DCE service delivery Rachel Leota said the agency was notified on Sunday.

“We are assisting police in trying to understand the circumstances that led to this,” Leota said.

Pitkethley said police would question locals over the coming days.

“They are working with us as we establish what occurred in this young child’s life and how he came to be so badly injured.”

Pitkethley said full details of the baby’s injuries would be made public and the full extent of the abuse he suffered would be determined by a post-mortem examination.

“The death of any child is a shock to the community, and we know many in Te Kūiti will be affected by this.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service and reference file number 240608/8263.

