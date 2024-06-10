Epsom Community patrol leader Rod Gabb (left) says patrollers prevent and reduce crime while establishing a sense of security in the community. Photo / Jordan Dunn

Epsom Community patrol leader Rod Gabb (left) says patrollers prevent and reduce crime while establishing a sense of security in the community. Photo / Jordan Dunn

An Epsom mother who says she fears for her life after being burgled four times in four years has joined her local community patrol in the hopes of preventing it from happening to others.

Following a spike in violent crime across Auckland, the woman - who wants to remain anonymous - became determined to make a change and is now encouraging others to do the same.

The woman said the burglars once even came in broad daylight on a Saturday.

She said the repeated victimisation had left her “extremely angry, sad, and traumatised” but she was still determined to make a change.

“I don’t want to be targeted. I fear for my life, I fear for my safety.

“I have decided to do something about it to make this place - this suburb of mine - safe for myself, for my children and for the people that live in this suburb.”

The woman joined the Epsom Community Patrol, one of more than 150 local groups where volunteers patrol communities, reporting suspicious activity to police.

“I think we as a neighbourhood, we as a community, need to be vigilant. And we need to support each other and, if we can, support this community patrol,” she said.

Epsom Community Patrol leader Rod Gabb wants dozens of others who are also tired of crime to volunteer. Photo / Jordan Dunn

‘The whole area is rife with crime’ - patrol leader

Epsom Community Patrol founder and leader Rod Gabb is pleading for more volunteers and funding to match the concerns of growing crime in the suburbs.

He said the group covered the “crime triangle” – an area of elevated crime between Manukau Rd, Green Lane West, and Great South Rd.

Recent incidents in the patrol area included the double ram-raid of Partridge Jewellers, the alleged arson of City Garden Lodge in Parnell, and the alleged murder at the Off Broadway Motel.

Sixteen volunteers have joined since May last year, but Gabb said they needed far more.

“There’s crime all over the place, but there’s particularly a lot of crime that happens in central Epsom,” Gabb said.

“I’d like to reverse the numbers [of volunteers] and call it 61. I’d like to get a seriously larger number.”

Gabb and his team took shifts patrolling the streets in the evening and communicated directly with police to improve response times.

They had no authority to detain anyone or intervene, but Gabb said they still played a crucial role in keeping streets safe.

“We patrol the residential business and industrial areas to deter and identify criminal activity, so effectively we’re an extra set of eyes and ears for the police.”

The only funding for the patrol was $250 from Westfield Newmarket for a securing-plates initiative and about $1300 from Albert-Eden Local Board.

“It’s certainly a helpful amount, but obviously we need a heck of a lot more,” he said.

Since the patrol began, all costs, including petrol and maintenance of the patrol vehicle, were covered by the members.

He hoped to have the volunteers and vehicles to run patrols seven days a week.

“A lot of people comment and criticise how much crime is out there, but we’ve got an opportunity to help reduce it,” he said.

Epsom Community Centre was the victim of break-ins and thefts before the community patrol made it part of its route. Photo / Jordan Dunn

Strong local backing

The Epsom Community Centre had been the victim of break-ins before it became a regular stop along the patrol route.

Co-manager Lucy Jensen started noticing some people staying overnight, leaving the place damaged while stealing food, alcohol, and in one case, a television.

“It’s been extremely helpful,” Jensen said. “[The Community Patrol] just drive by and say to the people, if they’re trying to break in – to move on.”

Meanwhile, a liquor store owner signed up after his store was ram-raided and his dad held at gunpoint.

He found out about the patrol while being robbed.

“I said, ‘How did the cops know? How did the service arrive so quick?’ I was quite amazed,” he said.

Onehunga Senior Constable Don Allan said the police couldn’t do their job without the help of the community, and patrols have been instrumental.

“We had one incident down the country where a homicide suspect was located in relation to information provided by local community patrollers.”

Jordan Dunn is a multimedia reporter based in Auckland with a focus on crime, social issues, policing, and local issues. He joined Newstalk ZB in 2024 from Radio New Zealand, where he started as an intern out of the New Zealand Broadcasting School.