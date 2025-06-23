Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson, of NZ Police’s National Organised Crime Group, said: “We are confident we have made a dent in this syndicate’s supply chain and the charges reflect the seriousness of the alleged offending”.
Thomson said an “enormous amount of serious harm” was done by drugs and “suppliers [are] giving no conscious thought to the impact on those they are supplying to”.
“Meth is a highly addictive illicit substance that often leads to addiction and violence. It brings misery to families and relationships.
