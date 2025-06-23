Police say they found a loaded pistol and ammunition.

The men, aged between 26 and 30 years old, face serious charges including importing and supplying meth, as well as possession for supply of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis.

They have appeared in the Lower Hutt and Wellington District Courts.

A joint NZ Police and New Zealand Customs investigation seized more than 1000 MDMA pills. Photo / NZ Police

Police believe the Wellington-based group had been working for some time.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson, of NZ Police’s National Organised Crime Group, said: “We are confident we have made a dent in this syndicate’s supply chain and the charges reflect the seriousness of the alleged offending”.

Thomson said an “enormous amount of serious harm” was done by drugs and “suppliers [are] giving no conscious thought to the impact on those they are supplying to”.

“Meth is a highly addictive illicit substance that often leads to addiction and violence. It brings misery to families and relationships.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.