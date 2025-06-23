Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Wellington drug bust: 23kg meth, 1000 MDMA pills seized, four arrested

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A joint NZ Police and NZ Customs investigation seized 23kg of methamphetamine. Photo / NZ Police

A joint NZ Police and NZ Customs investigation seized 23kg of methamphetamine. Photo / NZ Police

Police have arrested four men after busting a Wellington-based syndicate, seizing 23kg of methamphetamine and more than 1000 MDMA pills.

The police and customs operation identified a group “smuggling significant amounts of drugs into New Zealand” over several months.

Last week, several search warrants were carried out in Wellington.

Meth

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime