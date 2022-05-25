Auckland radio host Harnek Singh was stabbed in his driveway in Wattle Downs in December 2020.

An alleged religious extremist accused of participating in the near-fatal attack on a well-known radio host, during which the host was stabbed 40 times after his ute was rammed in the driveway of his South Auckland home, has been sentenced to five years and three months' prison.

Business owner Jaspal Singh, 41, pleaded guilty to attempted murder - an incident that prosecutors said was sparked by "religious sectarian fervour".

Harnek Singh - a DJ at Radio Virsa, which discusses religious and cultural issues in the Auckland Sikh community - was stabbed in his Wattle Downs driveway on December 23, 2020.

The defendant had wielded a combination knuckle duster and knife during the attack but dropped it, leaving his DNA at the scene, prosecutors said today during the sentencing hearing in the High Court at Auckland.

Police investigate a December 23, 2020, attack at Wattle Downs. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Defence counsel Ron Mansfield, QC, pointed out that it was religion that had given his client a stable life after dalliances with crime when he was younger.

"It was his faith that provided for his rehabilitation," Mansfield told Justice Geoffrey Venning, adding that it also helped his client start a family and his own business, which then led to "selfless community work".

"But sadly, it was the manipulation of that same faith...that led his involvement in this very serious offending. He now accepts it wasn't right and it cannot be justified."

Harnek Singh of South Auckland was attacked and stabbed multiple times in his driveway in Wattle Downs in December 2020. Photo / Supplied

Harnek Singh, who was 53 when he was attacked, underwent multiple surgeries as a result of the attack and still suffers from scarring and ailments to this day, the judge noted. His family felt it necessary to move from their home.

"There is no place for such actions in our society," Venning said, adding that the impetus for the attack appeared to be religious extremism or political disagreement.

Harnek Singh, he noted, was known throughout New Zealand and internationally for his commentary on Sikh issues and politics in India.

A promotional shot for the Radio Virsa NZ station to the Auckland Sikh community. Host Harnek Singh is pictured centre. Photo / Supplied

The defendant was a member of a different temple and was described by lawyers as a "soldier" in the attack.

"I accept you were not the ringleader or the mastermind behind the plan," Venning said.

While the defendant had past alcohol-spurred convictions for assault, threatening to kill and possession of an offensive weapon, Justice Venning noted that he hadn't offended for about a decade prior to the attack on the radio host. Venning said a minimum non-parole period would not be necessary, in part because of the steps the defendant had taken at rehabilitation prior to the attack.

The courtroom was full of supporters as Jaspal Singh, with the use of crutches, was escorted by guards out of the courtroom to begin serving his sentence.