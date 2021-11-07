Two arrested after armed carjacking and high-speed police chase in Manawatū

A Tangimoana resident saw police cars speed past their house chasing a black car. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people have been arrested following a carjacking and police chase in Manawatū region.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a high-risk offender in a stolen vehicle in Tangimoana on Sunday afternoon.

The offender stole a vehicle from a member of the public who had a firearm presented at them.

The person was uninjured.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and a pursuit was started.

"The vehicle failed to stop for police after being signalled to do so and a pursuit was initiated with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad and air support."

One witness told the Herald they saw a few police cars speed past their Tangimoana property chasing a black car.

The vehicle was spiked along State Highway 56 south of Palmerston North and the driver and passenger were arrested at the scene.

Police want to reassure the wider Manawatu community that there is no risk to their general safety.