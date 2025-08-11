Advertisement
Twins Graham and Colin Whines found guilty of Whangārei assault

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The victim said he was initially scared to reveal who inflicted the beating as he knew they had guns. Photo / NZME

A man who was jointly accused of a three-hour assault claimed he was cowering in a bedroom, too afraid to help as his friend was attacked by two strangers.

But the jury didn’t buy Graham Whine’s defence after DNA linked him and his identical twin to the scene.

Now,

