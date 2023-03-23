William Cash was sentenced to eight-and-a-half-years imprisonment for historical sex abuse charges. Photo / Supplied

WARNING: This story deals with sexual violence and may be upsetting.

The pleas of a young girl to her teacher about the carer who was sexually abusing her at home were ignored and even after she ran away, the state placed a second girl in the abuser’s home 15 years later.

William Richard Cash has been sentenced to eight and a half years’ jail for historical child sexual offences on two girls who were placed in his care by Child, Youth and Family Services (CYFS), now Oranga Tamariki.

The 77-year-old Kawakawa man was found guilty of eight sexual violence charges including indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection, at a judge-alone trial earlier this year in the Kaikohe District Court.

Today the victim impact statement of his second victim, Sarah*, whose name is permanently suppressed, was read in court at Cash’s sentencing and told of the trauma the offending caused her and the fear of seeing Cash in the community.

“Nightmares haunted me for a long time and memories trigger anxiety. I’ve felt I have lost a strong sense of confidence, direction, relationships with my whānau and my childhood innocence.”

His first victim, Anna*, whose name is also suppressed, held a different view, pleading with Judge Brandt Shortland to have mercy on Cash and not send him to prison.

“I don’t feel like he should be punished. I’ve excused what happened. I don’t want to waste the court’s time anymore. He’s shown me enough to prove he’s not a bad person,” she said.

But Judge Shortland said Cash was predatory, grooming the girls and knowing they could not escape.

“Both these young girls disclosed to school leaders what was happening,” Judge Shortland said.

“Each of them talked about lying awake at night anticipating a visit from you, the anxiety, the stress ... the victims knew what was coming. It was regular,” Judge Shortland said.

The court heard how Anna came into the care of Cash and his whānau via CYFS but after two years she alerted a number of people, including a teacher, to the sexual violation that was happening to her.

Her pleas for help were ignored and she eventually ran away.

Fifteen years later Sarah was placed in Cash’s care and would go on to report similar offending to a teacher.

In both cases, the offending occurred late in the evening or early hours of the morning when no one was home and on more than one occasion.

Crown prosecutor Catherine Cull said Cash breached the trust of both children, saying they were particularly vulnerable and were entitled to feel safe.

“Despite suspicions being raised and not going any further for whatever reason ... Sarah was placed into Cash’s home, with no acknowledgment of what happened prior with Anna,” Cull said.

Judge Brandt Shortland described the offending as "predatory" with aspects of grooming. Photo / NZME

Cull also referred to a pre-sentence report and Cash’s continued denial of offending.

“There is a minimisation of offending with no indication of the degree of remorse or acceptance of the allegations,” she said.

Cash’s lawyer Martin Hislop said his client had an active role in the community helping others and submitted a reference from Cash’s son, who spoke of the positive influence his father had on him.

“My father has been a pillar of support. My accomplishments are a reflection of my upbringing, and I’ve been successful because of my parents.”

Although Judge Shortland did not dispute the huge role Cash had in the community, what was happening in secret could not be overlooked.

“The scale of offending and period of time can not be ignored,” he said.

“They [the victims] came to live with whānau because they needed support, awhi and love. Because of circumstances, they did not have an opportunity to leave.

“He was Papa to all and that trust was breached. He took advantage of that status.

“I consider the acts to be predatory with a hint of grooming, in particular, the long hugs.

“For this type of offending, there must be a clear statement of what the sentence should be. The impact cannot be underestimated and in my view will be far-reaching in years to come.”

In summing up, Judge Shortland acknowledged the difficult situation the whānau and victims of Cash were now in but said a clear message must be sent for this type of offending.

“He is a well respected, loved whānau member of Ngāti Hine and this is no reflection on you as a whānau. I am required by law to make Matua accountable for his actions.

“In terms of the victims, it takes courage and bravery to come forward. Today was never going to be an easy day, there is no term other than prison. The law requires me that,” the judge said.

He gave a discount for Cash’s age and contribution to his community and sentenced him to eight and a half years’ imprisonment.

Police called the offending “abhorrent”, saying it was inflicted on children who should have been safe with their caregivers and free to enjoy their childhood.

“Cash has been put before the court and held accountable for his actions, but we acknowledge that no sentence can ever take back what has happened to the victims in this case,’’ Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy said.

“Police continue to encourage anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault or has matters of concern to report to come forward.”

