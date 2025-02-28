Bob Kleiman was shot and killed by Ike Kingi who was sentenced in the high court at Whangārei today. Stacy Jamieson and his girlfriend Leonie Farrell were also found guilty of perverting/conspiring against the course of justice. Photo / NZ Herald Composite
Bob Kleiman was a devoted friend, son, brother, father, and grandfather.
He was also a pillar of strength for his family and when he failed to return home one night in October 2022, they knew something was terribly wrong.
His body was eventually found in an empty house in Whangārei, sparking a two-and-a-half-year-long wait for justice that came to an end today as his family watched his murderer, Ike Wellington Kingi, being to sent prison for 11 and a half years.
Kleiman’s daughters and granddaughters clung to each other in the High Court at Whangārei as they confronted not only the man responsible but his accomplices, Leonie Farrell and Stacy Jamieson, for their beloved Pop’s death.
“Bob was my only support. I knew I could call him at any time if I ever needed help,” one of his daughters tearfully told the court.
“The agonising pain of losing my dad has affected me mentally and physically, causing memory loss and suicidal thoughts,” she added, impacts all the girls were experiencing.
One granddaughter, who had been living with him for the past five years since her own father’s death, spoke of the comfort he provided.
“He mended the pieces of my broken heart. Losing him felt like losing my father all over again,” she said.
After one aborted trial in June 2024, the jury at a second jury trial in November found the trio guilty of their respective roles Kleiman’s death.
Justice David Johnstone sentenced Kingi for murder, two charges of conspiring to pervert the course of justice, Jamieson on three charges of wilfully perverting the course of justice and Farrell for two charges of conspiring to pervert and one of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The full and final events of the murder were detailed in open court.
‘There’s been an accident’
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Kingi and Farrell were renovating a property on Edge St in Whangārei where they intended to move into with their seven-week-old baby.
Kleiman was there helping his friends fix up the house but at around 7.30pm Justice Johnstone said Kingi became upset at Kleiman for some unknown reason and shot him in the head.
Jamieson was in the shed and Farrell was outside in a Nissan Navara.
Kingi continues to maintain the shot was fired by accident but Justice Johnstone said after expert evidence was presented, that was a lie.
“The expert evidence was the muzzle of the gun was in contact with Mr Kleiman’s face at the time it fired,” Justice Johnstone told Kingi.
“I infer for some reason you were upset at Mr Kleiman and decided simply to shoot him.
“Given your explanation of the shooting as something that happened while you were in the process of sitting down on that couch, I consider it to be a lie made up because you know how it actually happened.”
CCTV caught the trio leaving but Jamieson returned, placing a sheet over Kleiman’s body, a bathmat over a bloodstain and jammed the door so no one could enter.
Jamieson also took the .22 Rossi rifle used to kill Kleiman that police have still been unable to locate.
Kingi was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 11 and a half years.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.