Ike Kingi is on trial for the murder of Bob Kleiman in Whangārei two years ago. Photo / NZME
An accidental shooting or the intentional killing of a man who Ike Kingi says was a friend?
That’s the question a jury will need to decide at a trial in the High Court at Whangārei, where Kingi is accused of murdering Bob Kleiman by shooting him in the head at close range in a house in Whangārei on October 26, 2022.
CCTV captured Kingi, who was then 42, his partner Leonie Farrell and an associate, Stacy Jamieson, at the Onerahi crime scene before and after the shooting. All three allegedly fled in Farrell’s Nissan Navara ute.
In the living room, Kleiman’s body lay dead on the floor in front of a desk that had a couch behind it.
ESR senior forensic scientist Angus Newton confirmed the distance from the couch to where Kleiman lay dead on the floor was over a metre and a half.
Newton also confirmed Kleiman had blood splatter marks on his wrist and right hand and confirmed the bath mat placed on top of the blood pooling near his head had been placed there after he was shot.
The trial continues next week.
