Trike used to transport special needs daughters stolen from Whanganui driveway

Linda Keith's specially designed electric tricycle was stolen from her driveway on Wednesday evening. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui woman is saddened after her specially designed $4000 tricycle was stolen from her driveway earlier this week.

The electric tricycle, designed for Linda Keith and her two special needs daughters, was taken from her London St property on Tuesday night.

According to witness reports, the trike was last seen in the driveway around 5.40pm on Tuesday, but had disappeared by the time Keith went to use it shortly before 8pm.

The bike was locked at the time, with the thief leaving the broken lock as well as a Sistema drink bottle at the scene. Police have since collected both items as evidence.

"I don't know what sort of bolt cutters you'd need to cut through that combination lock," Keith said.

The trike is the only form of transport for Keith and her two special needs daughters after she sold her car four years ago.

"It's my only transport. It's quite important."

Keith said while the trike is electric, it isn't astoundingly fast, and wondered what the attraction was in stealing it.



"It's pretty slow actually. You couldn't hoon around on it."

Police said on Thursday they are investigating the theft and were following "a few lines of inquiry".

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call 105 and quote the file number 210310/7917.