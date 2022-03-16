Tribesmen and Killer Beez gang members arrested after 'violent' clashes in Kaikohe

Police stopped this Toyota Estima on State Highway 10, near Oromahoe, thought to be connected to an incident Kaikohe on Monday afternoon. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Violent clashes between Tribesmen and Killer Beez gang members in Kaikohe has led to a major crackdown by Northland police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said police have arrested 11 patched members and associates of the two gangs, as well as seized 41gms of methamphetamine and around $1140 in cash.

The men, aged between 15 to 55-years-old, are all currently before the Kaikohe District Court.

"The arrests come as police continue to investigate four reported incidents, three involving firearms, around the Kaikohe area since 13 March," he said.

"At this stage police are treating these incidents as linked, all involving members of the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs."

The first violent assault occurred on Monday on Kaikohe's main street around 1.50pm.

The initial incident occurred on Broadway, Kaikohe, near the junction with Raihara St. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A man suffered head and other injuries in a brawl on lower Broadway. He was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in a moderate condition and later transferred to Whangārei Hospital.

Dalzell said he was assaulted by a group of men. The Advocate understood the men fled the scene shortly after.

But police later stopped the vehicle as it travelled north on State Highway 10 at Oromahoe, south of Kerikeri and took its occupants to Kaikohe police station.

The following day, a man was shot in the leg during a second clash between gang members.

When emergency services arrived about 12.30pm the man was reportedly unconscious on the ground beside his vehicle on Aerodrome Rd, off Mangakahia Rd/State Highway 15, south of Kaikohe.

St John Ambulance treated the man and took him to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police closed Mangakahia Rd between Ngapuhi Rd and Ngapipito Rd for around five hours.

Dalzell said police weren't ruling out further arrests or charges being laid in relation to the "extremely serious" events.

He said: "such violence and gang tensions have no place in the community and will not be tolerated."

"Police would like to reassure our community that these incidents are not random acts of violence but involve ongoing tensions between members of these gangs.

Dalzell believed the community would be as appalled as police over the "vicious" and "cowardly" behaviour.

"The offenders have shown they have no regard for others' safety," he said.

Police have increased their visibility and patrols in the Kaikohe area and will continue to do so in response to the escalating gang tensions.

Dalzell said police knew people out there had information about the incidents. He urged them to "do the right thing" and contact police.

People can call 105 and quote the file number 220315/7399, or anonymously phone Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any photos or video of the incidents can also be uploaded via flea.nzpolice.org.

Dalzell said any information provided to police will be treated in strict confidence.