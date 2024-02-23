Jaedyn-Reign Mafi died in a two car collision, south of Whangārei in June 2023. Photo / Supplied

A man who is alleged to have driven so dangerously that he caused the death of a teenager travelling in another vehicle has had his trial date set.

Shane Leslie Amson, 40, has been charged with manslaughter namely dangerous and reckless driving which caused the death of Jaedyn-Reign Te Rangaranga Mafi on June 9, 2023.

The two-car crash occurred just north of the John’s Hill passing lanes and south of the metal pit by Hewlett Rd, north of the Mata Hall, 15km south of Whangārei.

Shane Amson appeared in the High Court at Whangārei charged with manslaughter. Photo / Shannon Pitman

Mafi, 17, was a passenger in one of the vehicles and died at the scene. Two others were hospitalised in a serious condition.

Amson first appeared in court on February 5, where he sought name suppression which was declined.

He appeared in the High Court at Whangārei this week and, as he only recently had legal counsel assigned, a not-guilty plea was entered through Justice Timothy Brewer to keep the case tracking in the court system.

A three-week trial was scheduled for July 21, 2025, and Amson will next appear on April 26 for a case-review hearing.





