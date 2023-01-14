Police and St John attended the two-vehicle crash in Tokoroa around 4.10pm. Photo / 123rf

Three men have been charged with firearms offences after an alleged shooting incident in Kinleith.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of shots being fired n the Jim Currie Reserve at about 11.30 pm last night.

“Police attended, and officers located and stopped a vehicle of interest. It appears four firearms were located in the car and four people were taken into custody.

“It does not appear the shots were fired at anyone and there were no reports of any injuries.”

The police spokeswoman also said three men aged 18, 25, and 28, have been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm, and one of the men will appear in the Tokoroa District Court on January 16.

The other two men are expected to appear in the same court on Tuesday, she said.

Jim Currie Reserve is situated northwest of Tokoroa Golf Course and close to Tokoroa Aerodrome.















