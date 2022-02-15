Three members of a Kaitāia family charged with drug dealing offences have appeared in the Kaitāia District Court. Photo / NZME

Three members of a Kaitāia family charged with drug dealing offences after a heated clash at their house with a group of armed men have appeared in Kaitāia District Court.

Bruce Ralph Athol Webb, 39, Leroy Webb, 36, and Jana Webb, 28, were jointly charged with possessing meth for supply after the skirmish on February 6.

Bruce Webb is additionally charged with supplying the drug and receiving a stolen car valued at more than $1000.

They appeared separately via AV-link in court yesterday as did Thomas Murray, 32, who was at the Webb house when the others were arrested and jointly charged with them.

Judge Deidre Orchard declined Bruce Webb's bail application and adjourned Leroy Webb's and Jana Webb's applications.

She granted Murray bail on conditions he must live at a specified Kaitāia address, is forbidden to contact any of his co-accused, and must not use alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

Bruce Webb was further remanded in custody until March 14, when he will appear again by AV-link to enter pleas.

Leroy Webb was further remanded in custody without plea for a bail application via AV-link in Whangārei District Court on February 21.

Jana Webb and Murray each pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury. They were scheduled for a case review hearing in Kaitaia District Court on April 27.

Jana Webb's bail application was also adjourned to February 21 in the Whangārei court.

Police say that after arresting four people, including two Black Power gang members, in the earlier skirmish officers with a search warrant went later to Bruce Webb's Allen Bell Drive house - where Leroy Webb also lives.

On arrival, an unidentified person was seen throwing a bag over a fence.

The bag was retrieved and found to contain what is believed to be 117g of methamphetamine - yet to be analysed, $88,000, and a wallet holding documentation belonging to Bruce Webb, including what looked like a drug dealer's "tick list".

All four men at the Webb's house were arrested.

The case will be transferred to the Crown.