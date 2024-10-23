Murray claimed there was no murderous intent, that he was trying to defend his younger brother from being attacked by Morris.

After a two-week trial a jury of eight men and four women found him guilty.

He was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Taking into account time served awaiting trial and sentencing, Murray became eligible for parole earlier this month.

He appeared before the New Zealand Parole Board on Wednesday, with his lawyer claiming he was “almost there” in terms of being released.

But by the end of the hour-long grilling, Murray’s bid for early release was denied for at least another 18 months.

Michael Thrift Murray appears in the Auckland High Court. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Herald senior journalist Anna Leask covered the Murray trial, sentencing and appeal and looks back at the case in her podcast A Moment In Crime.

The Morris family were contacted before the podcast aired. They did not want to comment publicly but wanted to ensure people knew how much Connor was loved by them.

Episodes of A Moment In Crime are usually released monthly and, so far, Leask has covered more than 55 cases including the murders of Grace Millane, Scott Guy, Austin Hemmings, Carmen Thomas, Karen Aim; the deaths of the Kahui twins, the Edgeware Rd murders, the Christchurch House of Horrors and the massacres at Raurimu and Aramoana.

Last year, the podcast published a three-part special covered the case of rich lister and philanthropist James Wallace, who was convicted of sexually assaulting three men and was jailed and had his knighthood stripped from him as a result.

Police remain of the scene of the attack on Connor Morris. Inset, Morris wearing Head Hunter's gear.

And to mark the 30th anniversary of the Bain family murders, Leask produced a two-part special reflecting on the atrocious loss of life and legal saga that followed.

