But no one has been found accountable on violence charges after a jury acquitted Haddon, the alleged lead offender on a charge of attempted murder, and also found him not guilty of an alternative charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Haddon, who was considered by the Crown to be a continuing risk to the public, has still gone to prison for two years and nine months after admitting a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm, plus another of breaching the terms of his release from an earlier prison sentence.
He pleaded guilty to the firearms charge when arraigned at trial.
Justice Dale La Hood said in sentencing today he could not ignore that the victim would not have been shot if Haddon hadn’t had the loaded and ready-to-fire pistol on him.
The victim then ran outside and down the street, bleeding heavily, towards a nearby Warehouse store. Once there, he kicked the windows and yelled for help.
A worker rushed outside and called emergency services, the summary said.
The police administered first aid until an ambulance arrived and took the victim to hospital where he had emergency surgery to remove a fragment from a bullet that had pierced his lung and liver before being lodged near the middle of his back.
Haddon and others had by then fled the house.
The police investigate
In the days that followed, Sutherland was told he was going to have to “take the blame” for what happened because he had brought the victim to the address.
A police search of a nearby address revealed a rifle cut down to pistol size, but forensic testing showed it was not the weapon used by Haddon, even though the bullet fired from it compared with that removed from the victim.
They were factors in sentencing him to home detention, where he was able to live with his ailing mother.
Justice La Hood considered prison would be a backward step but warned Sutherland that any slip-up could see him behind bars instead.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.