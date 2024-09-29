He said he was cleaning when he heard his manager ringing the emergency bell.

Hu said the robber’s plan was “calculated” and they did not spend any time looking around for the desired spoils.

“They know exactly where the classic and expensive Legos are. These are planned operations.”

He said his manager attempted to stop the trio but was pushed to the ground.

“She was yelling at them to stop and pay.”

The in-store CCTV video shows the trio weaving around children as they make their getaway.

Hu said when they pushed her, he and a member of the public also tried to stop them but were also shoved out of the way.

Hu said the trio made away with approximately 10 Lego sets worth around $2000, mostly classic sets including Star Wars models.

Lego Ultimate Collector's Series Millennium Falcon is popular among thieves.

He said the store has been targeted multiple times over the last year.

Hu recalled another frightening incident in February where a thief racially abused him while making away with Lego sets worth hundreds of dollars.

Since then the staff have kept a hammer behind the front desk out of fear of violent robbers.

He was worried about the increase in crime during the lead-up to Christmas.

“I’m worried about my personal safety and the safety of all the staff members.”

Police have been approached for comment.

In July, a 39-year-old Browns Bay man was arrested after he allegedly stole “a large number” of Lego sets between April 27 and June 1.

Police charged the man over 26 incidents of theft.

Officers found an “underground Legoland” after searching a property on East Coast Rd last week, a spokeswoman for police said.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

