Suppression lapses for Zac Cochrane-Cope, accused of murdering Joseph Walsh in New Lynn, Auckland

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Zac Cochrane-Cope is charged with murdering Joseph David Walsh at a New Lynn residence. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland man accused of murder after police found him at a New Lynn residence where another man was dying can now be named.

Hillpark resident Zac Dennis Cochrane-Cope, 28, declined to seek ongoing name suppression as he appeared for the first time in the High Court at

