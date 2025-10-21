Authorities have not disclosed how Walsh was injured or how the two knew each other. Cochrane-Cope was at the scene when police took him into custody.
After Cochrane-Cope’s arrest, acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said police were not seeking anyone else.
“We would like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident.”
During today’s brief administrative hearing, which lasted less than four minutes, Justice Mathew Downs thanked the crowded gallery for their quiet attendance.
He set a trial date for November next year.
Cochrane-Cope remains in custody, awaiting trial.
Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.
