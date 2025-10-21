Zac Cochrane-Cope is charged with murdering Joseph David Walsh at a New Lynn residence. Photo / Michael Craig

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Suppression lapses for Zac Cochrane-Cope, accused of murdering Joseph Walsh in New Lynn, Auckland

Zac Cochrane-Cope is charged with murdering Joseph David Walsh at a New Lynn residence. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland man accused of murder after police found him at a New Lynn residence where another man was dying can now be named.

Hillpark resident Zac Dennis Cochrane-Cope, 28, declined to seek ongoing name suppression as he appeared for the first time in the High Court at Auckland this morning.

He pleaded not guilty to murder, through his lawyer Emma Priest.

Emergency responders were called to a Kaponga Cres home just before midday on Monday, October 6, where they found Joseph David Walsh, 32, critically injured.

Walsh died at the scene.