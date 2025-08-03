Advertisement
Supermarket fork stabbing: Judge denies name suppression for man in meth-fuelled attacks

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

New Zealand has tried and failed to fix its methamphetamine crisis for 20 years. Now the country is facing a second wave of the epidemic.

A young man’s first-ever toke from a meth pipe ended up playing out like a real-life public service announcement about the dangers of experimenting with drugs.

The 22-year-old Auckland resident now has a triple conviction after one evening last September in which he tried to force his way into

