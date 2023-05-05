Staff member at top Wellington school pleads guilty to assault

A school staff member appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning over a charge of assault. Photo / NZME

A staff member at a top Wellington school has today pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.

The man, whose identity remains suppressed by the courts, previously faced two charges of assault, however, one was withdrawn by police this morning at the Wellington District Court.

Despite the guilty plea, his lawyer Sandy Baigent asked Judge Mike Mika to not enter a conviction on the charge and indicated her client would be seeking to complete an application for a diversion.

Baigent also said an application for a discharge without conviction would be filed, which will be discussed at his sentencing on June 21.

Continued interim name suppression was granted by Judge Mika and will be reviewed at the man’s sentencing.

The man first appeared on the charges in November last year.