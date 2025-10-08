Advertisement
Crime

SPCA animal neglect case in Northland goes ahead without owner Anne Power

Shannon Pitman
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Anne Power, pictured here in 2016, did not appear at her trial on Monday at the Whangārei District Court.

WARNING: This article discusses allegations of animal neglect and may be upsetting to some readers.

Animal welfare officers allegedly found more than 50 animals on Anne Power’s properties, some of which were neglected, including a llama with fly-bitten ears, a hobbling rooster and a sheep that was unable to stand.

