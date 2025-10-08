Anne Power, pictured here in 2016, did not appear at her trial on Monday at the Whangārei District Court.
WARNING: This article discusses allegations of animal neglect and may be upsetting to some readers.
Animal welfare officers allegedly found more than 50 animals on Anne Power’s properties, some of which were neglected, including a llama with fly-bitten ears, a hobbling rooster and a sheep that was unable to stand.
The 81-year-old Northland woman was charged with eight offences under the Animal Welfare Act and accused of failing to meet the physical and behavioural needs of animals on two rural properties.
Her case went to a judge-alone trial in Whangārei on Monday, but Power failed to turn up and the judge proceeded without her.
Before the judge-alone trial started, a letter was filed to the court from a friend of Power’s named Leah Ruskin.
The letter said Power was in fragile physical and mental health and any appearance would be detrimental.
“I am not satisfied she has a reasonable excuse for not attending a hearing today. If she had a reason not to participate, she could have attended this morning and explained her circumstances to me,” Judge Davey said, before instructing the trial proceed in her absence.
SPCA inspector Cody Taylor investigated the Tangihua Rd property and gave evidence this week about his interactions with Power.
“Sometimes erratic in nature ... She’s difficult to talk to sometimes because she interrupts,” he said.
“On this occasion, she stated she didn’t own any of the animals that were owned by her partner John Beard.”
Two were locked in a bathroom and Taylor said they were in extremely poor condition.
‘I was concerned’
Another inspector gave evidence about her visit to the Springs Rd property noting the alpacas had overgrown hair and specifically noticed the condition of a llama.
“Llamas normally have banana-shaped ears and I was concerned about that one because I had suspected the ears had been chewed off around the outside due to fly strike so that llama did concern me,” the inspector said.
“It had long feet and it also appeared to have a skin condition on its face.”
The woman said she also witnessed a rooster “hopping and hobbling” as it had issues with its feet.
She also gave evidence that Power said the animals belonged to her ex-partner but the inspector said it was clear he was not living there.
“The sheep and the rest of the animals were just left, there wasn’t any care. They were never moved out of the paddock; they were just in the same paddock the whole time. She was never there to look after them,” she said.
“The llamas would fight. The horrendous noise they would make when they would fight was just horrible.”
Judge Davey has reserved his decision, which will be released next week.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.