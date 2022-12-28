Southwestern Motorway death: Kidnapping accused appears in court, requests bail

A person has died following an incident on the South Western Motorway about 3.20am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland man who was charged with kidnapping on Boxing Day after a 19-year-old woman was found dead on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway appeared in Manukau District Court today as his lawyer asked that he be released on bail.

Judge Janey Forrest denied the request.

The 20-year-old, wearing a striped dress shirt as he stood in the courtroom dock accompanied by two security officers, looked down at the ground for much of the hearing - taking quick glances at defence lawyer Vivienne Feyen and three family members who sat in the gallery.

Judge Forrest approved his lawyer’s request for continued interim name suppression, as well as a request by police that the identity of the young woman who died remains suppressed on an interim basis as well.

If convicted of kidnapping, the defendant could face up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

He was also charged this week with driving while forbidden and refusing officers’ request for blood, but police indicated at the time that other charges could follow.

So far, there have been no new charges.

Police found a crashed car and the dead teen when they were called to State Highway 20 around 3.20am on Monday.

A homicide investigation was launched.

The vehicle in the crash had come to a stop facing the wrong way on the motorway. It had moderate damage to the front, a witness said, explaining that detectives and the serious crash unit were already at the scene.

A section of the busy motorway remained closed for several hours as the investigation was carried out.

Police said this week that they would like to hear from anyone who might have been on the motorway around the time of the crash - especially those with dashcam footage.

The Bail Act restricts the media from reporting most of what was discussed in court today during the man’s bail request. Police, however, opposed the application.

The defendant’s mother, father and brother left the courtroom in tears.

Judge Forrest remanded the man in custody until next month, at which point he is expected to enter pleas.