Slain Northland woman's family: 'Closure is a fallacy ... it will never end'

Northland's Bridget Simmonds was murdered, says jury.

Warning: This story discusses graphic details of domestic violence

"There is often in cases like this talk of closure. Closure is a fallacy. This hasn't closed, it will never end. The grief continues and what you do is to learn to live with it."

Those were the words from John Callen, uncle of Northland mother Bridget Odelle Simmonds, 42, after her partner Samuel Pou was found guilty of murder at the High Court in Whangārei yesterday.

The jury was unanimous in finding Pou had murdered Simmonds - her death coming after a prolonged assault in which Pou delivered more than 100 hard punches in 90 minutes.

Pou's nephew Te Koha Pou was found guilty on charges of dishonestly using her bank card and helping his uncle avoid arrest.

A jury has found Bridget Simmonds was murdered by her partner during a violent relationship. Photo / Supplied

John Callen said his family was one that understood "sympathy, empathy, compassion, love" - qualities he hoped Samuel and Te Koha Pou would "learn something of ... in the years to come".

"The incidents that have happened in the last two years would be the single worst event in our family's history, and we've got a very big family."

He said Simmonds was a lovely artist, a very devoted mother, loved daughter, she was tremendous fun, and her family had happy memories of her of when she was young.

"She was an adventurer and some of the adventures she went on led her down one or two difficult paths, last of which she obviously couldn't find her way back from."

John Callen, an actor who played the dwarf Óin in the Hobbit trilogy, said the verdicts were those the family had hoped for and thanked the jury, police, lawyers and everyone else involved in the case.

"It could not have been easy for the jury at all. It's an extraordinary thing to sit through. Some of the details were incredibly uncomfortable."

Samuel Pou has been found guilty and convicted of his partner Bridget Simmonds' murder. Photo / Tania Whyte

Before the jury came into the courtroom, Justice Christine Gordon told those present in the public gallery there should not be any response when the verdicts were delivered.

The verdicts after a three-week trial were not just a relief for Simmonds' family but also for police officers after a complex and lengthy investigation involving hundreds of hours over more than a year.

Pou's sisters and other family members in court were too upset to talk after the verdicts were delivered. One sister said if she started talking, she'd cry. They gathered together silently outside the courtroom.

Detective Sergeant Aaron Crawford, who led the police investigation, said "massive" amounts of time had gone into the investigation.

"It's been hard for a lot of staff that have worked on the case in terms of the circumstances of Bridget's relationship, that violent relationship she was in."

Detective Sergeant Aaron Crawford said justice has been served to Bridget Simmonds' family with the guilty verdicts. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Simmonds and Samuel Pou had been in an intermittent relationship for a few months prior to her death. It was a relationship, the Crown put to the jury, marked by violence, with Samuel Pou assaulting her whenever he believed she was not doing as she was told.

And yet he sought to shift blame for his actions, claiming justification because Simmonds had stood up to him - justifications the Crown said had no merit.

After assaults in January and February of 2019, the Crown said it was "illogical" he would claim he did not mean to kill her - or did not know it was possible - when he punched her more than 100 times at the Wilson Rd property.

The couple initially lived at the Otaika Motel and Holiday Park, where Samuel Pou's nephew Te Koha Pou also occupied a cabin.

In January 2019, Simmonds ended up at the Whangārei Hospital's emergency department to receive treatment for a torn ear.

Registered nurse at community mental health, Athene Pattinson, noticed stitches to Simmonds' torn ear when she went to visit her at the holiday park on January 19, 2019, after receiving an alert about her ED visit.

Pattinson was concerned about Simmonds' plan to move to a rural property and encouraged her to give it a bit of thought.

In the aftermath of another assault in February, Senior Constable Jo Rouse and another officer were sent to the holiday park to interview Simmonds, who could not open her left eye and had bruised arms.

She told police Samuel Pou had assaulted her - an attack for which he was charged and to which he later pleaded guilty. The police helped her get in touch with Whangārei Women's Refuge.

The following day, Simmonds called Pattinson to say Samuel Pou had assaulted her. Options for alternative accommodation were explored, including the Whangārei Women's Refuge, emergency housing or a stay with family and friends.

Te Koha Pou has been found guilty of dishonestly using Bridget Simmonds' bank card and helping his uncle avoid arrest. Photo / Tania Whyte

The next week, Simmonds travelled to Kerikeri with three big backpacks to stay with her mother Carol Callen. During the four-night stay, she told her mum she had been beaten by Samuel Pou and had three fractured ribs. Simmonds left leg was black all the way down from the hip.

Carol Callen was going to Auckland on Saturday, February 23 and didn't want to leave her daughter alone. Simmonds told her she had arranged a cabin at Springs' Flat, just north of Whangārei, and asked if she could be dropped off there.

On the approach to Springs' Flat, an agitated Simmonds, shuffling around in her seat, asked Carol Callen to drive into town instead. She first asked to go to Pak'nSave then changed her mind, directing her to Countdown in Regent.

That was the last they saw of each other. Simmonds got out, refusing a further lift from her mum and saying she knew a taxi driver who could "take me anywhere for $10".

Simmonds got out and hugged Callen. Her last words to her mother were: "Don't forget my headstone." From there, Simmonds caught a taxi to the Wilson Rd property.

Simmonds was reported missing on March 6, 2019 after her family didn't hear from her for about two weeks.

Her skeletal remains were found about 15 months later in a shallow creek, about 100 metres away from the makeshift tent Samuel Pou and his nephew had set up on Wilson Rd.

Both men will be sentenced on September 2.

