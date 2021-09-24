Sex offender jailed for loitering around playgrounds

Harjinder Brian Singh was again lurking near a recreational area frequented by children. Photo / Getty Images

Harjinder Brian Singh was again lurking near a recreational area frequented by children. Photo / Getty Images

A man who raped a teenage girl in her own bed is back behind bars after loitering around playgrounds.

Harjinder Brian Singh (38) appeared in the Dunedin District Court this week after pleading guilty to two charges of breaching his release conditions and two of breaching an interim supervision order.

Judge David Robinson sentenced the sex offender — who cried throughout the hearing — to 10 months' imprisonment.

Stuff reported in 2017 that the defendant was jailed for six years before the Nelson District Court after violating an under-16 in her bedroom while she repeatedly begged him to stop.

While counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner stressed there was no suggestion her client had returned to sexual offending, a timeline revealed through court documents showed Singh repeatedly contravened the rules imposed on him.

Just days after being released from prison and informed of the restrictions on his liberty, the defendant was in breach by entering the ''exclusion zone''.

Over the following months, Singh slipped up repeatedly, including three breaches within a week towards the end of April.

First he was warned for loitering beside Mornington Park, then three days later his GPS tracker showed he was again lurking near a recreational area frequented by children.

Monitors who were viewing his movements called him and ordered him to vacate the area.

The next day, however, Singh was pulled up twice — once for remaining in his exclusion zone and once for stopping beside a playground and picnic area in Waihola.

Saunderson-Warner said her client had been proactive in seeking help in the community.

Singh, the court heard, had seen a doctor and been referred to other agencies to help him deal with his various issues.

Judge Robinson underscored the repeated nature of the man's indiscretions.

''These could be described for the most part as deliberate breaches of conditions that were imposed ... for the benefit of the community,'' he said.

A High Court hearing has been scheduled for next year, when Corrections will apply for an extended supervision order to be imposed against Singh.

Such an order is reserved for high-risk offenders who are deemed to need oversight following their release from jail.

Timeline

Feb 12: Interim supervision order made pending application for extended supervision order.

Mar 1: Released from prison after being convicted of rape.

Mar 5: Singh enters John Wilson Ocean Dr, an area from which he was excluded.

Mar 30: Admits using cannabis to probation officer.

Apr 9: Singh is warned for entering family restaurant in exclusion zone.

Apr 14: Discloses further cannabis use.

Apr 22: Warned for loitering at the edge of Mornington Park.

Apr 25: Singh enters recreational area frequented by children.

Apr 26: Again detected in an exclusion zone, said he was changing a tyre. Later makes 35km round trip out of Dunedin to playground and picnic area, stays for 15 minutes.

May 11: Receives a written warning for hanging around Mornington Park again.

May 28: Singh tests positive for cannabis and alcohol use.

Aug 26: Enters John Wilson Ocean Dr again.