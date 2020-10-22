Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Crime

Rotorua the crime capital for burglaries and thefts

5 minutes to read

Rotorua is the worst district for thefts and breaking and entering. Photo / Getty Images

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

A new analysis of reported crime has shown Rotorua has topped the country's rankings when it comes to breaking and entering, and thefts.

The data breakdown, carried out by private company Dot Loves Data, looks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.