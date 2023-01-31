The kidnapping and attempted murder defendant appeared today in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / NZME

A 54-year-old South Auckland resident accused of attacking his daughter with a knife, causing serious neck injuries, has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

The defendant, who continues to have name suppression, stood in the dock before Justice Sally Fitzgerald during his first appearance in the High Court at Auckland.

Defence lawyer Jo Murdoch entered the pleas on his behalf.

The Rosehill resident was arrested December 4, after emergency services were called to a residence at around 3.40 that morning and found a child with “a serious wound to their neck”, police said at the time.

The child was taken to Starship children’s hospital and was expected to recover, police previously said.

The defendant was initially charged with wounding two people with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, an offence that carries a maximum possible punishment of 14 years’ prison.

Prosecutors later upgraded the charges to attempted murder (stab) and kidnapping.

A trial date has been set for June 2024.

The defendant, who briefly waved to a supporter as he was led into the courtroom by security, was remanded in custody to await trial. He is set to request bail later this month.



