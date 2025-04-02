Mohamadi said it could be jealousy as “girls do stupid stuff these days”.
When asked at what level he would consider someone to be drunk, Mohamadi said someone who didn’t make sense or make the right decisions.
He then said he had sex with drunk women, but that “they weren’t really drunk”.
As the interview progressed, Mohamadi revealed a recollection of the complainant, stating he had met a woman in town who did not have her wallet or keys and that she mentioned she had left her bag at a bar.
Mohamadi said he had spoken to her friend and had checked if she was okay.
He told Eder that when he noticed she wasn’t happy with her Uber driver, he told her, if she wanted, he could drop her at her house.
