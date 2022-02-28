Police responded to reports of a robbery at a superette in Clearwater Cove. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A car has been spiked by police following a report of a robbery at an Auckland dairy this afternoon.

A witness said a Subaru Legacy fled from police and travelled down the Northwestern Motorway.

"A number of tyres had been deflated and was on its rims travelling down the Northwestern Motorway.

"Officers were stationed at on-ramps and off-ramps along the Northwestern Motorway with tyre deflation devices," the witness said.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to reports of a robbery at a superette in Clearwater Cove, West Harbour, at 2.40 pm.

While no pursuit was initiated, the spokesperson said the Eagle monitored the vehicle where it was "observed driving in a dangerous manner".

"The vehicle was eventually spiked near Stanley St and stopped on the Lincoln Rd off-ramp."

"Police have since located a vehicle of interest and four people are assisting Police with their inquiries."

The spokesperson said there are no reports of injuries.

Any witnesses or people with information can contact 105 quoting the reference number P049779016.