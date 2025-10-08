Marthinus Anton Keeve has been named as the officer charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Angel Riley. Photo / NZME

A courtroom filled with the loved ones of a Whangārei teenager watched as name suppression was lifted for the police officer charged in connection with her death.

Seventeen-year-old Angel Riley died in a car crash on December 22, 2023 after she was allegedly chased by an officer in a police pursuit on Beach Rd in Whangārei.

That police officer was previously only known as ‘Officer A’.

Marthinus Anton Keeve can now be named as the officer who was allegedly following her in a marked police car moments prior to her crashing.