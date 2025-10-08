The 53-year-old from South Africa joined the Northland police unit in 2017 but since the death of Riley, is now living and working overseas.
After mounting pressure from the whānau of Riley, charges were laid against Keeve in August this year.
He entered a not guilty plea, elected a trial by jury and was granted interim name suppression.
At his case review hearing today in the Whangārei District Court, Keeve maintained the not guilty plea through his lawyer, Susan Hughes KC.
Hughes KC told the court her client did not seek further name suppression and Judge Gus Andree Wiltens declared suppression was now lapsed.
Keeve did not appear in person or via audio-visual link to which Crown lawyer Richard Annandale submitted he should appear at his next hearing.
However, Judge Andree Wiltens excused his attendance and his case was remanded through to jury trial callover on December 11.
