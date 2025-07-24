Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Angel Riley fatal crash: Police officer charged with dangerous driving causing death

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

Angel Riley was 17 when she died in a police pursuit in Whangārei in December 2023. Photos / Brodie Stone, supplied

Angel Riley was 17 when she died in a police pursuit in Whangārei in December 2023. Photos / Brodie Stone, supplied

Police have charged an officer with dangerous driving causing death after a fatal pursuit involving a Northland teenager.

Angel Riley, 17, died after her car hit a tree in Whangārei on December 22, 2023, after a police pursuit.

An officer identified only as Officer A is accused of following

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save