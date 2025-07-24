Angel Riley fatal crash: Police officer charged with dangerous driving causing death
By Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Angel Riley was 17 when she died in a police pursuit in Whangārei in December 2023. Photos / Brodie Stone, supplied
Police have charged an officer with dangerous driving causing death after a fatal pursuit involving a Northland teenager.
Angel Riley, 17, died after her car hit a tree in Whangārei on December 22, 2023, after a police pursuit.
An officer identified only as Officer A is accused of following
Riley in his patrol vehicle after she turned around near a police checkpoint on Whangārei Heads Rd.
Minutes later, her vehicle hit a tree on Beach Rd, Onerahi. She died at the scene.
Her mother, Mahlee Munroe, said the family were told of the pending charge on June 26.