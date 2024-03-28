The police investigation into the death of Teina Pickering continues.

Police are continuing to search for those responsible for the death of a man whose body was found five months ago on a street in Ruakākā.

Teina Pickering, 24, was found dead on Peter Snell Rd around 4am on October 12 last year.

This week, police said the homicide investigation was ongoing and work to locate a vehicle believed to be linked to the crime continues.

“The investigation into Teina Pickering’s death is certainly still ongoing, and the investigation team continue to work hard to bring those responsible for his death to account,” a police spokesperson told NZME.

Meanwhile, two men connected to the case have been sentenced on firearms matters.

Terry Norton appeared in Whangārei District Court for sentencing this week on a charge of possessing a firearm.

Judge Maria Pecotic read aloud the summary of facts in which it alleged Pickering had arrived at a home on Peter Snell Rd, angry and trying to locate a person.

Teina Pickering was found dead on a Ruakākā road last year in October. Photo / Tania Whyte

In an interview with a presentence report writer, Norton said he went outside to calm Pickering down and invited him inside to talk.

He said Pickering cooled off and then walked down the road. Norton then returned to his house, he told the report writer.

But Judge Pecotic said that as Pickering was walking, a vehicle allegedly pulled up beside him.

According to the summary of facts, Pickering was seen leaning into the vehicle.

He allegedly became startled by something and then stepped backward, before dropping to the ground where he was found dead.

On October 13, police searched Norton’s address and found a barrel and stock of a .22 firearm under a cabin at the rear of his house. The gun was wrapped in a yellow blanket with silver tape holding it together.

Norton admitted the charge and was sentenced to four weeks of community detention.

The other man, Ethan Hokai, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon namely a knife, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and several driving charges.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced earlier this month to 18 months imprisonment.

Ethan Hokai has been jailed on weapons charges.

People with information on the vehicle allegedly involved in the death of Pickering have been asked by police to come forward.

The vehicle of interest is a green 1998 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a male wearing a brown camouflage jacket, between Whangārei and Warkworth on October 12, last year.

Reports can be made to police on 105 or at police.govt.nz/use-105. The file number is 231012/4721.

