Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle of interest in the homicide investigation into the death of Ruakākā man Teina Pickering in October 2023. Photo / Tania Whyte

People having any information on a vehicle allegedly involved in the death of a Ruakākā man Teina Pickering last year in Northland, are being asked to come forward.

Police said the vehicle of interest is a green 1998 Mitsubishi Lancer.

Officers launched a homicide investigation into Pickering’s death in October 2023, after the body of the 24-year-old man was discovered lying on Peter Snell Rd around 4am on October 12 by some nearby residents.

Days after his death, police arrested two men, aged 28 and 29, who are now before the Whangārei District Court.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds said while they were not seeking anyone else in connection with Pickering’s death, they were on the lookout for the green vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

“We believe it was driven by a male wearing a brown camouflage jacket, between Whangārei and Warkworth on 12 October 2023.

“Please contact us if you are familiar with this car, or believe you have CCTV or dashcam footage of it between Whangārei, Warkworth and Ruakākā,” he said.

The two men arrested in connection with the homicide investigation are scheduled to appear next on March 12 and April 26 at Whangārei District Court.

Northlanders with information can contact the police on 105 or go online at police.govt.nz/use-105. And quote the file number 231012/4721.